Gonzaga, Villanova, Kansas remain Nos. 1-3 in AP Top 25

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Mark Few, Josh Perkins
Gonzaga's Josh Perkins, left, speaks with coach Mark Few during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ku

The Zags (26-0), the lone unbeaten team in Division I, received 60 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.

Villanova (24-2), which received the other five first-place votes, and Kansas held second and third, while Baylor moved from sixth to fourth.

The top four teams match those announced Saturday as the preliminary No. 1 seeds by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, although its order was Villanova, Kansas, Baylor and Gonzaga.

Arizona jumped from ninth to fifth and was followed by fellow Pac-12 members UCLA and Oregon, while Louisville, West Virginia and North Carolina round out the top 10.

Notre Dame returns to the poll at No. 25 after being out for one week. The Fighting Irish replace Xavier.

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

