WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Girl Scouts around Wichita were out in full force selling cookies this weekend.

This year the group will be offer S’more cookies to celebrate 100 years of Girl Scout Cookie sales.

Leaders of the program say it’s a good way for scouts to learn and develop leadership entrepreneurial skills, and it’s also a good way for them to give back to their communities.

Sales of the cookies run through March 19.