DCPD helped ICE in raid last week

Santiago Kahn By Published: Updated:
DCPD says they don't ask for immigration status when policing around town
DCPD says they don't ask for immigration status when policing around town

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Immigration and Custom Enforcement raids that have been happening in Kansas communities are now affecting local police departments’ relationships with Hispanic communities.

“We did assist ICE in part of their investigation when they came into town,” said Dodge City Police Department’s deputy chief Jerad Goertzen.

ICE was in Dodge City last week detaining undocumented residents.

“They called and asked for assistance,” said Goertzen, “and being as we are a law enforcement agency and they are as well, we provided our resources to them.”

Four police officers assisted ICE on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The way I understand it is the people they were searching for had outstanding warrants,” said Goertzen.

Despite contributing manpower, the department says they don’t have much information on ICE’s investigations, including how many people were targeted or the reason for the outstanding warrants.

“ICE has specific people that have warrants or that they were searching for, for whatever their investigation,” said Goertzen. “I don’t know what exactly as to what their investigation was, but they requested us in locating specific individuals in Dodge City.”

The department did say they never ask anyone about their residency status when policing around town.

One officer says the raids have hurt the goodwill she built with the local Hispanic community.

She said this could deter any undocumented residents from reporting crimes out of fear that they may be targeted next, and she’s not sure how she’ll earn back their trust.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, the DCPD stressed that ICE was not going door-to-door randomly look for undocumented residents and that the people they picked up had warrants for previous felonies or deportation orders.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s