Boy serves as honorary captain for Wichita Thunder game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Six-year-old Eagan Sutton was the Wichita Thunder’s honorary captain Friday night.

Eagan was born eight weeks prematurely because he was found to have a heart rate in the 40’s. On the third day he was alive, he received his first pacemaker as well as his first open heart surgery.

Now Eagan is in first grade, and he is an avid hockey fan.

“I am the honorary captain today.  I get the drop the puck and sit in the penalty box,” said Eagan Sutton, Thunder’s honorary captain.

Eagan has had to battle more surgeries., but that isn’t keeping him down.

“Since then, he’s had two other heart surgeries. One for a replacement pacemaker and one because he’s just crazy active and actually broke one of the wires. He is a happy, energetic, crazy kid. He takes ballet, jazz and tap along with a class that kind of combines acrobatics and dance at the same time,” said Megan Sutton, Eagan’s mother.

“When something like that happens, and you’re not certain if your child is going to make it, there is no feeling that can adequately describe that,” said Tyson Sutton, Eagan’s father.

 

