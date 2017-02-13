15 hospitalized after possible carbon monoxide leak in Yoder

YODER, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County authorities responded Monday afternoon to SYT USA in Yoder. The company is located in the 1600 block of East Wasp Road.

Reno County fire said there is an apparent carbon monoxide leak.

Haven EMS responded to the scene to check employees. Reno County Dispatch reports 15 people were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

KSN News is also told employees were sent home for the day.

