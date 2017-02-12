Woman swerves around deer, causes deadly rollover

PROTECTION, Kan. (KSNW) – A fatal crash leaves one woman dead after she tried to avoid hitting a deer in the road.

According to the crash logs, 62-year-old Peggy Snodgrass was driving eastbound on U.S. 160 two miles west of Protection.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Snodgrass saw a deer in the road and swerved into a ditch. causing her vehicle to roll.

Snodgrass was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report says the woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

 

