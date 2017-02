WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is warning the public to check all gun sales after dozen were stolen from a local business.

Police say P4 Firearms was burglarized yesterday, which is located in the 1500 block of North Broadway Street.

The business has released a list of all the stolen firearms, along with serial numbers.

The public is asked to call Crime Stoppers (267-2111) with any information on the suspect(s) or if you come across any of the stolen weapons.