Large building fire shuts down part of Broadway

By Published: Updated:
20th-and-broadway-fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Part of Broadway is shutdown as fire crews battle a large building fire.

Crews were called out the 20th and Broadway around 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Those fire crews have since gone “defensive” on the fight, meaning they have exited the building out of safety concerns for the firefighters. They have set a perimeter defense on the fire and are using several crews to try and knock out the flames.

Broadway is closed from 17th to 21st Street as firefighters handle the flames.

We have a crew at the scene and will tell you the latest in our broadcasts and online.

