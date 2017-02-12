Large building fire shuts down part of Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Part of Broadway is shutdown as fire crews battle a large building fire.

Crews were called out the 20th and Broadway around 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Those fire crews have since gone “defensive” on the fight, meaning they have exited the building out of safety concerns for the firefighters. They have set a perimeter defense on the fire and are using several crews to try and knock out the flames.

Broadway is closed from 17th to 21st Street as firefighters handle the flames.

