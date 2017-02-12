Governor Brownback looking to build new Kansas City airport

Airplane (KSN File Photo)
Airplane (KSN File Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas officials are considering building an airport in Johnson County to compete with Kansas City International.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback told the Kansas City Star the state is exploring the possibility of building a major airport on the Kansas side of the metro area.

Previous talks about renovating Kansas City International and combining all its gates into a single terminal have stalled.

Airlines like the idea of a single terminal because it would be more efficient, but many people who fly out of the airport like the current multiple-terminal design because it is easy to get into and out of.

Several challenges remain for the idea of a Kansas airport because getting plans approved for a new airport often takes years.

Building a new airport is also extremely expensive.

