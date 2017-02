For the first time ever in Kansas, girls competed in an all female wrestling tournament. Fifty-six girls from thirty-six high school displayed their skills at McPherson High School.

Tournament organizer and McPherson wrestling coach Doug Kretzer said, “Girls want to wrestle against girls if at all possible. You know it’s a lose-lose for both people when you have a girl wrestling a boy. As you see from being here, these matches are very competitive regardless of skill set.”