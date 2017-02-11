Wildfire burns 200 acres in southeast Kansas

Wildfire

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – 200 acres burned today in rural Cowley County, just outside the town of Udall.

Cowley County Fire 4th District chief Randy Hoffman says the blaze started around 2 p.m. today, after a vehicle caught fire in a pasture.

Mulvane, Belle Plain, Winfield and Atlanta fire crews came in to help. They say they got the fire under control, and finally called fire crews off by 4:30 in the afternoon.

Dry conditions contributed to the spread of the fire. The cause is not yet known. Fire crews remind you to not wait, but call immediately if you see a fire.

