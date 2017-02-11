Tuesday at 10: Public WiFi Dangers

KSNW-TV Published: Updated:
ksn-investigates-public-wifi-dangers800

We almost expect free WiFi to be available everywhere we go — from coffee shops, to restaurants, to hotels. It’s a great modern convenience that’s helped us stay connected both personally and professionally.

But free to use doesn’t mean free of risk. Hackers prey on those of us who take for granted that our online activity is protected in public.

We will explain a few simple steps all of us should follow to stay safer when using free WiFi and warn some viewers who aren’t taking those steps. We’ll also examine some of the common mistakes and misconceptions that leave you at risk.

Join us for a KSN Investigation on the Dangers of Public WiFi coming up Tuesday night at 10 on KSN News.

 

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s