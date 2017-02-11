Reports: K-State coach Bill Snyder dealing with health issue

Brooke Lennington Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Manhattan, Kan. (KSNT) –  Kansas State University’s head football coach Bill Snyder has been receiving treatments for an unknown illness at a Kansas City hospital, according to multiple reports.

The Kansas City Star reported the 77-year-old was receiving the treatment, but didn’t know the severity of his health issue. The Star did include in their article that Snyder has responded well to treatment and hopes to coach the Wildcats during spring practices, according to one of their sources.

We reached out to K-State’s athletic department Friday night, but have not heard anything back. We will update this post once we do hear back from them.

Snyder has coached at K-State for 25 years. When the university hired him in 1988, the team was in the midst of a 27-game losing streak.

 

