Elk Mountain, Wyom. (CNN) – Powerful winds in Elk Mountain, Wyoming blew over an 18-wheeler… and it was caught on camera!

Watch as the big rig falls on top of a police car.

Winds were gusting at about 70 miles-per-hour at the time.

No officers were in the car at the time, and no one was injured.

The dash came video was released by the Wyoming Highway Patrol to remind motorists to follow high wind advisories.