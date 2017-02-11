Kansas Libertarians nominate Chris Rockhold for 4th district seat.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Libertarian Party has nominated Chris Rockhold to replace Mike Pompeo’s 4th district congressional seat.

Pompeo has been tabbed by President Donald Trump to run the CIA.

Rockhold is a flight instructor for FlightSafety.

In a 17-3 vote, Rockhold won over former Libertarian presidential candidate Gordon Bakken.

The nominee will join Kansas GOP’s Ron Estes and Kansas Democrats’ James Thompson in a special election for the 4th district seat.

The election will be on April 11th.

 

