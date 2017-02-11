Kansas board in lengthy legal dispute over abortion case

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ medical board is enmeshed in a lengthy legal dispute over revoking the license of a doctor whose second opinions allowed the late Dr. George Tiller to terminate late-term pregnancies.

A Shawnee County judge has for the second time overturned a board decision against Dr. Ann Kristin Neuhaus and directed it to reconsider its punishment.

The judge narrowed the case in 2014 to problems with her record-keeping and last month ruled that the board did not adequately justify its revocation of her license on those grounds.

The board expects to take up the case again in June.

Its case against Neuhaus involved mental health exams in 2003 on 11 young patients. State law required a second doctor to find that their mental health would be permanently damaged without the procedure.

