James Thompson wins Democratic nomination to fill Mike Pompeo’s seat in 4th District

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Republicans have nominated State Treasurer, Ron Estes, as the GOP choice to fill the 4th district congressional seat being vacated by Mike Pompeo. Pompeo has been named by President Trump to lead the CIA.

Today, it’s the Kansas Democrats nominating a candidate. Democrats have picked civil rights attorney James Thompson to make a run at the 4th congressional district of Kansas.

Thompson got the nod by a vote of 21-18, over former State Treasurer Dennis McKinney in the final round of voting.

Thompson will face off against the Republican’s candidate State Treasurer Ron Estes in a special election to fill the seat.

The Libertarian Party is holding its convention at the Wichita Public Library. KSN will be there and will bring you the latest in the nomination.