James Thompson wins Democratic nomination to fill Mike Pompeo’s seat in 4th District

By Published: Updated:
democratic-convention-chris-arnold

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Republicans have nominated State Treasurer, Ron Estes, as the GOP choice to fill the 4th district congressional seat being vacated by Mike Pompeo. Pompeo has been named by President Trump to lead the CIA.

Today, it’s the Kansas Democrats nominating a candidate. Democrats have picked civil rights attorney James Thompson to make a run at the 4th congressional district of Kansas.

Thompson got the nod by a vote of 21-18, over former State Treasurer Dennis McKinney in the final round of voting.

Thompson will face off against the Republican’s candidate State Treasurer Ron Estes in a special election to fill the seat.

The Libertarian Party is holding its convention at the Wichita Public Library. KSN will be there and will bring you the latest in the nomination.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s