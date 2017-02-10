Wichita firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews were called to the scene of a building fire in southwest Wichita Friday night. The fire, which started in a large storage facility near the intersection of W. Pawnee and Leonine streets, quickly went to a second alarm.

The first firefighters on the scene reported seeing smoke and flames from a large structure. It wasn’t long before more fire units were called to the scene to battle the blaze.

KSN has a news crew on the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.