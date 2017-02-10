Watch: Security camera footage shows chase after WPD officer was hit by car

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) Security footage shows a black suv, the one police say ran over Officer Brian Arterburn, barreling through the alley way between two businesses.

The video was given to KSN by Galaxy Audio. Owners say they own the security camera on the two nearby buildings.

The suv is followed by multiple Wichita Police patrol cars.

Another camera shows the suspect pulling the black suv around to the back of this business, you can see a man jumping out of the car, stumbling into the business, followed by those Wichita police officers.

Cameras in the front of the business show multiple officers arriving and securing the front parking lots, some of them already with their guns drawn.

Another camera shows a heavy police presence after the suspect was arrested.

