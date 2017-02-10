Suspect accused of running over officer to make first court appearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Justin Francsico Terrazas, the man accused of running over Wichita officer Brian Arterburn, will make his first appearance in court this afternoon in Sedgwick County.

It happened Tuesday on Kinkaid and Topeka in south Wichita.

Police said officer Brian Arterburn was still in critical but stable condition. He sustained injuries to his chest, abdomen, and brain.

Terrazas was booked for attempted first-degree murder among other charges. He has an extensive criminal history/

