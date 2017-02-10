Suspect accused of running over officer to make first court appearance

By Published: Updated:
Justin Francsico Terrazas (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)
Justin Francsico Terrazas (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Justin Francsico Terrazas, the man accused of running over Wichita officer Brian Arterburn, will make his first appearance in court this afternoon in Sedgwick County.

It happened Tuesday on Kinkaid and Topeka in south Wichita.

Police said officer Brian Arterburn was still in critical but stable condition. He sustained injuries to his chest, abdomen, and brain.

Terrazas was booked for attempted first-degree murder among other charges. He has an extensive criminal history/

RELATED LINK | KSN.com coverage of Officer Brian Arterburn

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s