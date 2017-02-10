Scarlet fever confirmed in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City school district has had a confirmed case of scarlet fever, a sickness very much like strep throat.

A child with scarlet fever will usually have the symptoms of strep throat, plus a red skin rash that feels like sandpaper. The rash typically starts on the neck and spreads to the chest, trunk, arms, and legs.

Scarlet fever is contagious and droplets from a cough or sneeze by an infected person can make your child sick.

Although scarlet fever usually causes a mild illness, if left untreated, it can result in serious complications.

Here are some tips that can help prevent scarlet fever, strep throat, and many other infections in your child and your whole family:

  • One of the best ways to prevent the spread of scarlet fever is to wash your hands often. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Don’t share drinking glasses or utensils.
  • Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to prevent passing germs. Instead of covering a cough or sneeze with your hands, use your sleeve or a tissue.
  • Make sure you have tissue boxes within everyone’s reach and provide a sick child with his own set of towels and wash cloths.

