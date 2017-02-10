Police respond to Heights High for officer in trouble call

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Extra Wichita police officers responded to Heights High School just before noon Friday after a fight broke out.

Wichita police and school officials confirm there was a fight between a couple of students. The school resource officer needed help and called for officer backup. Officers from several different locations arrived and assisted.

The officer suffered a minor injury to his hand. One student is being looked at by EMS for a bloody nose.

School officials said everything at Heights is now under control. Wichita police said the students were taken into custody.