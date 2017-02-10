Police respond to Heights High for officer in trouble call

By Published: Updated:
officer-in-trouble-call-full-vo-1_frame_310

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Extra Wichita police officers responded to Heights High School just before noon Friday after a fight broke out.

Wichita police and school officials confirm there was a fight between a couple of students. The school resource officer needed help and called for officer backup. Officers from several different locations arrived and assisted.

The officer suffered a minor injury to his hand. One student is being looked at by EMS for a bloody nose.

School officials said everything at Heights is now under control.  Wichita police said the students were taken into custody.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s