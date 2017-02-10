Police need tips in unsolved homicide from 2014

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police and Crime Stoppers need your help to solve a homicide that happened back in March of 2014. The homicide happened in the 1000 block of North Cleveland at a biker club.

The victim, Kelsy Shaw, was standing in line at the front doors when a group of people were thrown out of the club for fighting.

One group stayed by a set of cars near the entrance to the club while two other people walked east on 9th Street. A few minutes later, two people came from between two cars on 9th, and one of the suspects fired numerous shots at the other group. Kelsey, who was in a crowd further to the north, was shot and died soon after.

Kelsey was not involved in the disturbance.

If you have any information about this homicide case, we ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. You also can submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to 274637.