Months after Kansas flood, 100’s still in need of assistance

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of Kansas families are struggling to recover and rebuild after devastating floods ripped through their communities in August and September.

Nearly five months have passed since flood waters swept through South Central Kansas wrecking havoc on businesses and homes. On Friday, some of the remnants and destruction from the flood were still visible.

“It’s terrible,” said Gene Largent.

Gene Largent lives near Mulvane. His family home was underwater for weeks in the fall of 2016.

“Fifty-two days. Yes, everything was inoperable. We couldn’t get into the garage, none of our sheds. It was like a little island here,” Largent said.

Unfortunately, a lot of residents still feel as if they are stuck on an island.

“It’s horrible. We still have three families that are completely not able to get back into their homes, so they are completely displaced,” said Media Liason for the Mulvane Longterm Area Recover Committee Amy Houston.

Houston said more than 100 people in the Mulvane area still need some sort of assistance.

“We need appliances, we need dry wall, we need furnaces, we need carpeting, we need manual labor, we need contractors. There is just so much,” Houston said.

The recovery committee has split into four sub-committees, finance, construction, case managers and unmet needs to try and help the more than 100 people in need. As the finance group searches for grant money and funding, the other groups work to find and build new, safe structures for the flood victims to live in. Houston said the ultimate goal is to help residents so they can live like they did before the flood hit.

“That has been the biggest struggle that I think the community has had is being able to touch everyone and to make sure we are still here, we are still fighting for you, we are going to find a way to help you,” Houston said.

The flood recovery center is located at the United Methodist Church in Mulvane. To speak with a case manager, call 316-260-8143. Carson Bank locations will take direct donations for the recovery center. For questions about the recovery efforts, contact the Mulvane Area Longterm Recovery Committee at mulvanechamberdirector@gmail.com