McDonald’s testing out ‘Crab Sandwich’

WCMH-TV
crabsandwich

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WCMH) — You’ll have to be in California to try it, but the “Crab Sandwich” is coming to select few McDonald’s.

According to CNN, McDonald’s announced four restaurants in the San Francisco area are serving the “Crab Sandwich.”

It mixes snow crab meat with diced celery and seasoned dressing. It will be served with romaine lettuce and tomatoes on a toasted sourdough bun.

If people like the sandwich, McDonald’s said it will starting expanding it to other restaurants later in the year.

