Kansas police chief injured in unusual accident

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

WILSON, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a central Kansas police chief was injured after an unoccupied police car struck him.

The patrol say 69-year-old Wilson Police Chief Robert Charles Doepp was hurt early Friday on a highway one mile east of Wilson.

The Hays Post reports a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Amanda Ann Thrasher, of Wilson, struck an Ellsworth County Sheriff’s vehicle that was parked and unoccupied. That vehicle then hit an unoccupied Wilson police vehicle, which hit Doepp.

Doepp was taken to Ellsworth County Medical Center, which declined to release his condition.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s