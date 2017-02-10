Gallery: 2017 Grammy nominations

Beyonce is the leader of the 2017 Grammys with nine nominations, including bids for album of the year with “Lemonade,” and song and record of the year with “Formation." The singer, who already has 20 Grammys, is also the first artist to earn nominations in the pop, rock, R&B and rap categories in the same year. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Drake scored eight Grammy nominations including album of the year for his multi-hit "Views." (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

Rihanna has eight Grammy nominations. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Kanye West scored eight Grammy nominations. (AP Photo/Angel Navarrete)

Breakout performer Chance The Rapper scored seven Grammy nominations including best new artist. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

Adele has five Grammy nominations including album, song and record of the year. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Justin Bieber scored four Grammy nominations with his redemption album “Purpose” nominated for album of the year. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Maren Morris is nominated for four Grammys including best new artist. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

David Bowie, who died from cancer in January, earned four nominations for his final album "Blackstar," including best rock performance, rock song, alternative music album and engineered album, non-classical. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

Tyler Joseph, the lead vocalist of twenty one pilots and the duo's main songwriter, pictured right, scored five nominations for "Stressed Out" and "Heathens." (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Rebellious country singer Sturgill Simpson's third album, "A Sailor's Guide to Earth," is up for a Grammy for album of the year. The album is also nominated for best country album. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)

Amy Schumer earned two Grammy nominations including best spoken word album and comedy album. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Joey Feek of the duo Joey + Rory is nominated for best gospel roots album for "Hymns." Feek lost her battle with cancer in March 206. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)