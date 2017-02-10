Fire damages Hutchinson home, spreads from neighbor’s burn barrell

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A grass fire in Hutchinson Friday caused damage to a home, fire officials say. The fire occurred in the 900 block of N. Wilshire around 3:30 p.m.

Hutchinson Fire Department Battalion Chief Rex Albright said in a news release prior to the first units arriving on the scene, reports came in that a home was threatened as a result of a grass fire. Albright said crews were able to quickly extinguish the grass fire and the exposed exterior of the home.

Damage to the home was estimated at $15,000, Albright said.

The cause of the fire was due to a neighbor burning material in a burn barrel. Due to dry, windy conditions and a Red Flag burn warning, the fire spread quickly, said Albright.

No injuries were reported.