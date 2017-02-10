FBI searches for ‘Barrel Chested Bandit’

DALLAS, Texas (KSNW) – The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a serial bank robber dubbed the “Barrel Chested Bandit,” who is believed to be responsible for eight bank robberies or attempted bank robberies across Texas, Arizona and New Mexico between August 24, 2016 and February 4, 2017. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

• August 24 – Arizona Central Credit Union – 787 South Alvernon Way, Tucson, Arizona
• August 31 – LeTourneau Federal Credit Union – 2301 South High Street, Longview, Texas
• September 12 – Bank of the West – 500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico
• October 18 – First Bank Southwest – 2400 South Georgia Street, Amarillo, Texas
• November 2 – Alliance Bank – 1226 South Broadway, Sulphur Springs, Texas
• November 30 – US Bank – 2300 Louisiana Boulevard, NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico
• December 12 – Amarillo National Bank – 2530 South Georgia Street, Amarillo, Texas
• February 4 – First National Bank – 2021 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico

The “Barrel Chested Bandit” is described as a white male in his mid-40s to early 50s, 5’6” – 5’10” tall, approximately 250 pounds, with a large build, light complexion and gray hair.  He has worn a baseball cap in all of the robberies and sunglasses in six of the eight.

In each robbery, the subject produced a small frame handgun, ordered the teller to give him money, and exited on foot.  The subject has made off with an undisclosed amount of money. To date, no one has been injured.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

