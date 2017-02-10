Derby mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing mail

Gavel (KSN News)
Gavel (KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 34-year-old Derby man pleaded guilty in federal court in Wichita to stealing mail while he worked as a mail carrier.

Gary W. Yenzer pleaded guilty to one count of theft of U.S. mail. In his plea, he admitted that in August and September 2016 while working as a mail carrier in rural Sedgwick County he stole mail. Investigators learned Yenzer looked for birthday and anniversary cards so he could remove cash and gift cards. He kept the cash and sold some of the gift cards for cash, but he did not use the gift cards for fear of them bring traced to him.

Sentencing is set for May 1. The government has agreed to recommend a sentence of a year and a day in prison.

