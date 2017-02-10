Busy night of Friday night hoops

It was a great night to be a Kapaun Mt. Carmel fan or a Wichita South fan, as both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams won on the road tonight. Kapaun beat Southeast, while South topped Bishop Carroll.

Here are some other scores from around the state:

Abilene 55, Wamego 46

Andale 55, Wellington 28

Anderson County 49, Iola 40

Arkansas City 65, Andover 55

Augusta 77, Winfield 67

Basehor-Linwood 69, KC Turner 65

Belle Plaine 55, Chaparral 52

Beloit 92, Russell 65

Bennington 58, Sedgwick 28

Bishop Miege 71, St. James Academy 59

Bishop Seabury Academy 77, Veritas Christian 52

Blue Valley 78, Blue Valley Southwest 53

Burlingame 42, Lebo 37

Burlington 61, Prairie View 51

Butler, Mo. 65, Maranatha Academy 59

BV North 46, Gardner-Edgerton 33

BV Northwest 50, BV West 17

BV Randolph 63, Wetmore 61

Caldwell 54, Flinthills 30

Cedar Vale/Dexter 49, Argonia 44

Central Plains 71, LaCrosse 34

Chapman 59, Concordia 50

Cheney 66, Medicine Lodge 21

Clifton-Clyde 67, Frankfort 61

Derby 73, Newton 64

Dodge City 56, Nickerson 54

Douglass 55, Wichita Independent 53

Ellinwood 58, Kinsley 25

Ellis 54, Smith Center 41

Eudora 57, Spring Hill 46

Eureka 62, Bluestem 53

Frontenac 52, Pittsburg Colgan 39

Galena 66, Baxter Springs 36

Garden City 39, Great Bend 32

Garden Plain 59, Conway Springs 54

Goddard-Eisenhower 60, Goddard 57

Goessel 52, Peabody-Burns 29

Greeley County 52, Deerfield 42

Green Country Defenders, Okla. 63, Wichita Life Prep 53

Halstead 47, Hoisington 35

Hanover 56, Onaga 39

Haven 65, Lyons 38

Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Phillipsburg 60

Hesston 61, Larned 54

Hiawatha 40, Atchison County 38

Highland Park 90, Topeka West 60

Hill City 51, Oakley 37

Hillsboro 52, Kingman 34

Hodgeman County 64, Kiowa County 45

Holcomb 67, Goodland 22

Holton 38, Jefferson West 32

Hoxie 54, Dighton 34

Hugoton 58, Colby 48

Humboldt 66, Fredonia 57

Hutchinson Trinity 60, Marion 56

Independence 47, Girard 46

Jackson Heights 44, Oskaloosa 34

Jefferson North 63, Valley Falls 34

Kapaun Mount Carmel 88, Wichita Southeast 76

KC Piper 74, Bonner Springs 73

Labette County 56, Fort Scott 9

Lansing 50, Tonganoxie 45

Lawrence 62, Olathe Northwest 56

Lawrence Free State 66, Olathe South 50

Liberal 43, Hays 42

Linn 66, Axtell 40

Logan 52, Weskan 24

Lyndon 50, Hartford 44

Macksville 68, Fowler 34

Maize 68, Hutchinson 58

Manhattan 63, Emporia 44

Marysville 64, Clay Center 39

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 60, Immaculata 48

McLouth 52, Pleasant Ridge 43

McPherson 68, El Dorado 42

Mission Valley 58, Marais des Cygnes Valley 35

Moscow 69, Walsh, Colo. 48

Mulvane 77, Rose Hill 72

Nemaha Central 56, Royal Valley 40

Neodesha 70, Northeast-Arma 46

Ness City 67, Otis-Bison 34

Norton 66, Plainville 39

Norwich 55, Attica 33

Olathe North 54, Olathe East 35

Olpe 60, Osage City 52, 2OT

Osawatomie 65, Santa Fe Trail 57

Osborne 60, Stockton 35

Ottawa 75, Louisburg 60

Paola 61, DeSoto 53

Parsons 58, Coffeyville 43

Perry-Lecompton 63, Riverside 34

Pike Valley 65, Natoma 26

Pittsburg 61, Chanute 42

Pretty Prairie 50, Fairfield 44

Remington 67, Ell-Saline 57

Rock Hills 39, Lincoln 36

Salina Sacred Heart 83, Council Grove 51

Salina South 55, Wichita Campus 45

Sedan 66, Udall 24

Shawnee Heights 59, Junction City 44

Silver Lake 48, Rossville 39

SM East 51, SM Northwest 48

SM North 61, SM West 55

SM South 37, Leavenworth 31

Smoky Valley 40, Pratt 27

South Barber 65, Hutchinson Central Christian 50

South Central 56, Pawnee Heights 43

Southeast Saline 67, Minneapolis 43

Spearville 60, Ingalls 44

St. John 87, Victoria 22

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 61, Chase 29

St. Mary’s 59, Rock Creek 41

St. Thomas Aquinas 72, Mill Valley 51

Syracuse 66, Sublette 25

Thunder Ridge 39, Tescott 37

Topeka Hayden 69, Washburn Rural 56

Troy 59, Washington County 44

Ulysses 64, Scott City 56

Uniontown 71, Pleasanton 45

Valley Center 65, Andover Central 60

Valley Heights 49, Centralia 40

Wabaunsee 54, Riley County 51

Waverly 71, Chase County 60

Wellsville 67, West Franklin 42

West Elk 46, Oxford 41

Wheatland-Grinnell 55, Palco 17

Wichita County 76, Clearwater 60

Wichita East 56, Wichita West 28

Wichita Heights 76, Wichita North 44

Wichita South 61, Wichita Bishop Carroll 46

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 48, Wamego 35

Andover 49, Arkansas City 47

Argonia 46, Cedar Vale/Dexter 39

Atchison County 34, Hiawatha 32

Augusta 51, Winfield 41

Basehor-Linwood 61, KC Turner 27

Baxter Springs 56, Galena 40

Berean Academy 55, Sterling 47

Bishop Miege 61, St. James Academy 18

Blue Valley 56, Blue Valley Southwest 49

Butler, Mo. 52, Maranatha Academy 41

Cair Paravel 52, KC East Christian 48

Caldwell 53, Flinthills 44

Central Plains 65, LaCrosse 24

Centralia 52, Valley Heights 23

Centre 38, Wakefield 26

Cheney 66, Medicine Lodge 21

Chetopa 54, Tyro Community Christian 6

Cimarron 51, Johnson-Stanton County 22

Circle 51, Buhler 47

Clay Center 55, Marysville 36

Concordia 60, Chapman 36

Conway Springs 50, Garden Plain 47, OT

Council Grove 56, Salina Sacred Heart 21

Cunningham 46, Pratt Skyline 22

Derby 39, Newton 34

Elkhart 70, Lakin 54

Ellinwood 49, Kinsley 45

Eureka 62, Bluestem 53, OT

Fairfield 48, Pretty Prairie 46

Frankfort 42, Clifton-Clyde 29

Gardner-Edgerton 55, BV North 53, OT

Girard 72, Independence 48

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 29, Lakeside 23

Goddard 49, Goddard-Eisenhower 27

Goessel 46, Peabody-Burns 15

Golden Plains 48, Cheylin 25

Great Bend 46, Garden City 36

Halstead 47, Hoisington 35

Haven 52, Lyons 43

Hays-TMP-Marian 64, Phillipsburg 25

Hesston 54, Larned 22

Highland Park 55, Topeka West 46

Hill City 46, Oakley 42

Holcomb 48, Goodland 47

Holton 43, Jefferson West 39, OT

Hoxie 39, Dighton 32

Hugoton 62, Colby 11

Humboldt 55, Fredonia 48

Iola 43, Anderson County 28

Jackson Heights 42, Oskaloosa 22

Kapaun Mount Carmel 37, Wichita Southeast 36

KC Piper 59, Bonner Springs 22

Kingman 58, Hillsboro 19

Kiowa County 40, Hodgeman County 35

Labette County 69, Fort Scott 47

Lansing 55, Tonganoxie 29

Lawrence 59, Olathe Northwest 46

Lawrence Free State 48, Olathe South 39

Leavenworth 47, SM South 17

Liberal 42, Hays 38

Lincoln 32, Rock Hills 19

Linn 53, Axtell 48

Logan 54, Weskan 49, OT

Louisburg 48, Ottawa 34

Lyndon 33, Hartford 29

Maize 46, Hutchinson 25

Manhattan 52, Emporia 27

Marion 44, Hutchinson Trinity 32

McPherson 77, El Dorado 36

Minneapolis 38, Southeast Saline 32

Mission Valley 56, Marais des Cygnes Valley 13

Moscow 28, Walsh, Colo. 27

Moundridge 37, Inman 22

Natoma 34, Pike Valley 31

Nemaha Central 54, Royal Valley 44

Nickerson 42, Dodge City 36

Northeast-Arma 50, Neodesha 42

Norton 54, Plainville 44

Norwich 48, Attica 26

Olathe East 52, Olathe North 34

Olpe 58, Osage City 23

Oswego 40, Crest 23

Otis-Bison 53, Ness City 37

Paola 52, DeSoto 27

Parsons 37, Coffeyville 31

Perry-Lecompton 47, Riverside 24

Pittsburg 44, Chanute 17

Pittsburg Colgan 50, Frontenac 48, OT

Pleasant Ridge 57, McLouth 36

Quinter 57, Rawlins County 40

Remington 53, Ell-Saline 32

Republic County 50, Ellsworth 35

Rural Vista 44, Little River 28

Russell 66, Beloit 49

Salina South 51, Wichita Campus 31

Santa Fe Trail 52, Osawatomie 33

Satanta 45, Ashland 33

Scott City 46, Ulysses 40

Sedan 46, Udall 44

Sedgwick 54, Bennington 32

Shawnee Heights 70, Junction City 47

SM Northwest 60, SM East 46

SM West 53, SM North 36

Smith Center 50, Ellis 44

Smoky Valley 40, Pratt 27

South Barber 62, Hutchinson Central Christian 38

South Central 59, Pawnee Heights 19

South Haven 51, Central Burden 37

Southeast 43, Riverton 34

Spearville 44, Ingalls 36

Spring Hill 50, Eudora 44

St. Francis 44, Oberlin-Decatur 32

St. John 65, Victoria 31

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 52, Chase 25

St. Mary’s 51, Rock Creek 34

St. Paul 69, Altoona-Midway 17

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Mill Valley 36

Stockton 71, Osborne 24

Sublette 64, Syracuse 48

Topeka Seaman 46, Topeka 44

Triplains-Brewster 65, Northern Valley 55

Uniontown 46, Pleasanton 29

Valley Center 42, Andover Central 35

Valley Falls 46, Jefferson North 21

Veritas Christian 51, Bishop Seabury Academy 26

Wabaunsee 57, Riley County 33

Washburn Rural 69, Topeka Hayden 52

Waverly 53, Chase County 47

Wellington 47, Andale 35

Wellsville 65, West Franklin 33

West Elk 46, Oxford 19

Wetmore 50, BV Randolph 40

Wichita Collegiate 49, Clearwater 16

Wichita Independent 54, Douglass 30

Wichita South 42, Wichita Bishop Carroll 26

Wichita West 55, Wichita East 42

Wilson 69, Sylvan-Lucas 42