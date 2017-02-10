BlueForBrian has community coming together

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ever since officer Brian Arterburn was struck by a vehicle, the community has come together to support the family through donations and well wishes.

On Friday, the Wichita Police Department held another event to rally the community in support of Arterburn. It was called “Blue For Brian”.

“The police department usually gets a bad wrap for any decisions they make so this is my way to show support for the Wichita Police Department and to encourage Brian and send him good wishes,” said Karen Smith, wearing blue to Brian.

Since the announcement, social media has exploded with different people, groups and organizations proudly showing off their blue.

“We stand behind not only him and his family, but the Wichita Police Department and other law enforcement in our area as well,” said Joni Wilson-Colby, supporting Brian by wearing blue.

The county’s morale committee has since started a fund that it will give to the family. Committee leaders say it’s the least they could do.

“We are family and it matters to all of us, it is our family and our community so supporting each other no matter what the issue is,” said Renee Combs, wearing blue for Brian.

If you are looking for a way to donate to help the family you can drop donations off at the Wichita Federal Credit Union, and also upload your picture on social media using the #BlueForBrian.

RELATED LINK | KSN.com coverage of Officer Brian Arterburn