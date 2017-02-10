5 mumps cases identified in Pittsburg; more expected

Child with mumps (KSN File Photo)
PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) – Health officials say five cases of the mumps have been identified in Pittsburg and that more are expected.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports that the Crawford County Health Department says people began getting ill in early February.

Mumps is a viral infection that causes swelling in the salivary glands and cheeks. Those infected are urged to stay home, cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing, and frequently wash their hands.

Sheri Tubach, of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, says the outbreak is linked to one in Arkansas. She says Pittsburg will be monitored, noting that the disease has a 25-day incubation period. She says if there are no new cases for 25 days then the outbreak will be considered to be over.

