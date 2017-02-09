Woman found in shed says she was tied up ‘like a damn hog’

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman found tied up in a Hoke County shed Tuesday said the man accused of kidnapping her was her boyfriend of eight months.

The suspect, Gary McNair, appeared in court Wednesday morning after being arrested Tuesday after deputies said he kidnapped Tara Baker and locked her up in the shed behind his mother’s house.

He faces a charge of second-degree kidnapping.

The district attorney said McNair wanted Baker to talk about something that happened to her previously but she refused.

Baker said McNair had been drinking before the incident Tuesday.

“He had been out drinking and wanted to abuse me, and I told him I didn’t want him no more,” Baker said.

McNair tied up Baker with a rope and chain and then locked her in the shed to get Baker to talk, according to the prosecutor.

“This fool dragged me in the shed, had the rope around me like a damn hog, and chained me up. I thought I was going to lose my life. His mamma heard me screaming and the police came,” Baker said.

Baker was found after McNair’s mother called authorities. McNair’s mother said Tuesday that she called police after hearing a noise while feeding cats on her back porch.

Deputies responding to a disturbance at a property in the 200 block of Quick Wilkerson Road in Raeford heard a commotion from a shed behind the residence, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies looked in the shed, they found Baker restrained with rope and chain.

Following his court appearance, McNair is not allowed to contact Baker. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Baker screamed at McNair as deputies drove him from the courthouse to the county jail. She also glared at him and muttered a few things throughout his first court appearance Wednesday.

Baker screamed at McNair’s sister when she left the courthouse Wednesday. The sister shouted back, and Baker ran after her for about a block before stopping.