Wichita State rolls past Missouri State 80-62

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State rode a dominating first half and five Shockers reached double-figures to take down Missouri State, 80-62, Thursday night at Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (22-4, 12-1 MVC) forced 21 turnovers and held the Bears to 37 percent shooting. The Shockers then turned those turnovers into 27 points. WSU finished at 46 percent, while cashing in 10-of-22 attempts from three.

Shaquille Morris led the balanced scoring attack with 13 points and Zach Brown added 12. Darral Willis Jr., Rauno Nurger and Conner Frankamp all added 10 points apiece.

Alize Johnson and Chris Kendrix paced Missouri State (15-11, 6-7 MVC) with 11 points each.

Missouri State converted on only one of its first seven field goal attempts and turned the ball over four times in the first six minutes to let WSU get out to an early 14-3 lead. Landry Shamet, Morris and Willis Jr. would score the first 16 points for the Shockers.

After the Bears trimmed the lead to 16-11, the Shockers responded with an 8-0 run to go back up by double-digits, 24-11 with just less than 10 minutes to play in the first half.

A massive putback slam from Morris followed immediately by a Daishon Smith three-pointer made it 29-13 and forced a Missouri State timeout.

An 11-0 run to close the half gave Wichita State a 48-21 lead at the break. WSU shot 55 percent from the floor and finished with 12 assists on 16 made field goals.

The Bears, on the other hand, didn’t fare as well. MSU made just eight total field goals (29 percent) compared to committing 14 first half turnovers. The Shockers turned those turnovers into 20 points.

The Shockers tacked on seven straight points to open the second half to take a 55-21 lead. Four WSU players reached double-figures by the 8:00 mark, as the Shockers continued to lead 69-45.

Following a three-pointer from Frankamp and a three-point play from Morris, the Shockers held a 78-50 lead with 5:15 remaining. Missouri State outscored WSU, 12-2, in the final five minutes for the final score of 80-62.

Up Next

Wichita State hits the road for back-to-back games, beginning with a Sunday trip to Chicago to face Loyola. The 3 p.m. CT tip will air on ESPNU.