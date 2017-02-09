Wichita police officer still in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said officer Brian Arterburn is still in critical condition after being struck by a stolen vehicle Tuesday. He sustained injuries to his chest, abdomen, and brain. Today, police released his picture to the public.

On Tuesday night, police booked 31-year-old Justin Francisco Terrazas was booked for attempted first-degree murder among other charges in connection to the case. Police are planning to present it to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office on Friday.

In lieu of flowers and cards, the family is accepting donations through the Honore Adversis Foundation. Here is the information:

The Honore Adversis Foundation

477 N Seneca

Wichita, KS 67203

http://www.thin-blue-line.org/

You can also stop by the Wichita Federal Credit Union and advise them you would like to make a donation.

On Friday, the Wichita Police Department is asking everyone to wear blue to show support for Brian and all law enforcement. Please share the invite by clicking here.