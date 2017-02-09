Wichita man charged with armed robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-year-old Wichita man was charged in federal court for two armed robberies at auto parts stores.

Brandon V. Wells was charged with two counts of commercial robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a robbery.

According to court records, it is alleged that on Monday, Wells was carrying a firearm when he and an accomplice robbed O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 3100 block of East Pawnee. Wells used a handgun to threaten employees before he and the accomplice fled the store with stolen cash.

Two Wichita police officers who heard the robbery call set up surveillance at a nearby O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Store in the 4800 block of East Lincoln. When officers arrived, they saw the suspects leave the store. Wells was arrested. The other suspect escaped.

If convicted, Wells faces a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each robbery charge, and not less than seven years on the first brandishing charge and 25 years on the second brandishing charge.