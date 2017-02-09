Verizon will now come to your house to fix your broken screen

BASKING RIDGE, NJ (WCMH) – Verizon will now show up at your house to fix your broken smartphone screen.
With the new service, customers with a broken phone screen can bring the phone to a local service center or request a ‘house call’ from a Verizon technician. Verizon says that the same-day house call service is available at locations in 34 states, including Wichita and Derby.
Phones eligible for same-day repairs include:
- Apple iPhone SE, 5c, 5s, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, and 6s Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S5, S6, and S7
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and 5
- Motorola DROID Turbo and DROID Maxx
The new service is one of the improvements that Verizon announced to its $11 per month “Total Mobile Protection” insurance plan. Verizon is holding an open enrollment period for the plan starting Feb. 9 and ending on April 9.
In addition to the monthly fee, fixing a cracked screen will cost you a $79 deductible.
The company is also increasing the number of claims allowed per year from two to three.
Cracked screen repair availability
- Alabama—Birmingham, Mobile
- Arkansas—Little Rock, North Little Rock
- Arizona—Gilbert, Goodyear, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe
California—Bakersfield, Citrus Heights, Costa Mesa, Encino, Fresno, Glendale, Hawthorne, Los Angeles, Marina Del Rey, Modesto, Monterey, Northridge, Orange, Oxnard, Pasadena, Sacramento, Salinas, San Diego, San Francisco/Oakland, San Jose, Santa Ana, Santa Clara, Seal Beach, Simi Valley, Stockton, Studio City, Thousand Oaks, Torrance, Valencia, Ventura
- Colorado—Arvada, Aurora, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Littleton, Lone Tree, Parker
- Connecticut—Brookfield, Darien, Hartford, New Haven, Norwalk
- District of Columbia—Washington D.C.
Florida—Altamonte Springs, Apopka, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Brandon, Bradenton, Brooksville, Cape Coral, Clearwater, Coral Gables, Davie, Dunedin, Estero, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Hallandale Beach, Jacksonville, Jensen Beach, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Lake Mary, Lake Worth, Melbourne, Miami, Miami Lakes, Naples, North Miami, Orange Park, Orlando, Ormond Beach, Palm Harbor, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Port Charlotte, Royal Palm Beach, Sarasota, Sunrise, Tallahassee, Tampa-St Pete, The Villages, Valrico, Weston, West Palm Beach, Winter Park
- Georgia—Alpharetta, Atlanta, Athens, Duluth, Gainesville, Hiram, Marietta
Illinois—Algonquin, Chicago, Evanston, Geneva, Kankakee, LaGrange, Machesney Park, Montgomery, Naperville, Niles, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Wheaton
- Indiana—Carmel, Greenwood, Indianapolis, Noblesville
- Kansas—Derby, Wichita
- Kentucky—Lexington, Louisville
- Louisiana—Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans
- Maryland—Baltimore
- Massachusetts—Boston, Dedham, Worcester
- Michigan—Detroit, Royal Oak, Southfield
- Minnesota—Maple Grove, Minneapolis
- Missouri—Ballwin, Chesterfield, Kansas City, St Louis
- Nevada—Henderson, Las Vegas
- New Hampshire—Manchester
- New Jersey—Atlantic City, Maple Shade, North Plainfield, Westwood
- New Mexico—Albuquerque
- New York—Commack, Mt Kisco, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, New York City, Port Jefferson Station, Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Rockville Centre, Scarsdale, Syosset, Williamsville
- North Carolina—Cary, Charlotte, Raleigh
- Ohio—Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, E. Liverpool, Gahanna, Steubenville
- Oklahoma—Oklahoma City, Tulsa
- Oregon—Portland, Sherwood
- Pennsylvania—Allentown, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pottsville, Reading, Stroudsburg, Wayne, York
- Rhode Island—Providence
- South Carolina—Greenville
- South Dakota—Sioux Falls
- Tennessee—Brentwood, Hendersonville, Memphis, Nashville
- Texas—Austin, Converse, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, McKinney, Pasadena, Pearland, Plano, San Antonio, Selma, Sugarland, Webster
- Utah—Salt Lake City
- Virginia—Dumfries, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Norfolk, Richmond, Woodbridge
- Washington—Bellevue, Seattle
- West Virginia—Wheeling
- Wisconsin—Appleton, Brookfield, Green Bay, Greenfield, Madison, Milwaukee, Whitefish Bay