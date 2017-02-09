SWAT standoff on S. Broadway ends peacefully

Authorities are on the scene of a disturbance on South Broadway between 79th Street and 87th Street South. (KSN Photo)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a SWAT standoff on S. Broadway has ended peacefully.

The incident closed S. Broadway from 79th to 87th Street South. It standoff started about 12:45 p.m.

Deputies at the scene tell KSN News they considered the incident a “mental health issue.”

Deputies form the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Haysville Police department were called to the scene.

We now know that a man and a woman were in a car and refused to come out. Officials on the scene said it was not a hostage situation and officials were in contact with the pair.

Crews were originally called out to a home in the area for a disturbance call.

No word on how long Broadway will remain closed.

 

 

