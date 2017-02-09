Police give update on injured officer, man describes tackling suspect

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) It was a busy scene back on Topeka and Kincaid.

Detectives from the Wichita Police Department were back on scene reconstructing the scene where the highly decorated officer Brian Arterburn was struck by a vehicle. The department asks for continued prayers and support.

“There is no update from yesterday he is still in critical condition,” says Sgt. Nikki Woodrow.

Only blocks from where officer Arterburn was attacked is the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“I was sitting here doing paperwork and I saw the car fly by,” says Robert Klotz.

Robert Klotz says Tuesday was like any other at his business, until he says he saw the suv rumble through his parking lot, followed by police vehicles. He says he knew that was close to one of his entrances out back.

“I got up from my desk and walked over to the door,” says Klotz.

That’s when things got interesting. He says the man rumbled through this back door entrance, and ran through this hallway. That’s when Klotz says they met face to face.

“I looked at who it was and didn’t recognize him and I grabbed his shirt and we kind of scuffled, and he fell down here to the ground,” says Klotz.

Police say that man is known felon Justin Terrazas, officially booked on suspicion of attempted first degree murder among other charges. Klotz and his employees have now cleaned up the mess and blood left on the floor from the incident focusing their attention on officer Arterburn.

“My prayers definitely go out to the officer who is fighting for his life and to his family,” says Klotz.

The police department is asking everyone to wear blue in honor of Brian and all of law enforcement.