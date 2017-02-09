KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, February 9, 2017

5:00AM We are off to another cold start to the day… This is the transition day from Winter back to Spring like temps… W KS will start to warm up nicely today with highs into the 50’s and 60’s, while Wichita will still be cold and breezy. Tomorrow will be a much warmer as temps will move into the 70’s and 80’s!
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.