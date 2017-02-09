Kansas GOP chooses Estes as fourth district congressional candidate

Scene of the Kansas GOP convention at Friends University on February 9, 2017. Photo: KSN/Chris Arnold)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The first step toward filling the congressional seat vacated by Kansas Fourth District Congressman Mike Pompeo got underway Thursday night when delegates to the Kansas Republican Party chose Kansas Treasurer Ron Estes to be the GOP nominee in thespecial election in April.

The other candidates for the nomination were Alan Cobb, Todd Tiahrt, George Bruce, and Joseph Ashby.

A total of 126 delegates from each of the 17 counties in the fourth congressional district met Thursday night at Friends University to cast their ballots on who they thought would best represent the party in a special election scheduled for April 11.

Kansas Republican Party Chairman Kelly Arnold said each of the candidates who campaigned for the seat had five minutes to convince the delegates they’re the best person for the job.

Arnold stressed that this election is a historic one for Kansas for the state of Kansas.

“This truly is, we have not had an opportunity since 1952 to have a special election here in Kansas to replace a congressman,” Arnold said.

Arnold said Thursday night’s winner will need to get 51 percent of the delegates’ votes.  That amounts to 64 votes.

