James Corden says he won’t sing as Grammy host

LOS ANGELES (AP) — He may be the king of Carpool Karaoke, but James Corden says he won’t be singing as host of Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

“There are a lot of brilliant singers there,” he says, “and no one needs to hear me disrupt such beautiful vocals.”

Corden also says he isn’t trying to be the next LL Cool J, Grammy host for the past five years.

“I’m more like, not Ladies Love Cool James,” he says. “I’m like Ladies Put Up With That Guy James. It’s not as catchy.”

Corden talked about his Grammy gig after rolling out the ceremonial red carpet Thursday with recording academy president Neil Portnow and show producer Ken Ehrlich at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Though Corden is on TV every night as host and writer of “The Late Late Show” on CBS, he said taking on the Grammys is something else entirely.

“My show is basically on in the middle of the night where people only really catch it if they wake up and happen to realize they’ve left the television on,” he said. “This is very different. This is the Grammy Awards, and there are quite a few more people watching it. So, you know, we’re really going to try our best to not ruin the whole thing. That’s really our jumping off point: Don’t ruin it.”

CBS will broadcast the show live at 8 p.m. Eastern.

All kidding aside, the 38-year-old Emmy and Tony winner said he’s so proud to have been asked to host the show and “so proud just to be in its orbit,” that he’s actually quite anxious about the gig.

“Oh, my god, it’s beyond daunting. I’m shaking just sort of thinking about the prospect of doing it,” he said. “I feel more nervous for this than I’ve ever felt for anything I’ve ever done before, truly.”

Ehrlich said Thursday that he has absolute faith in his new host, who also presided over the Tony Awards on CBS last June.

“He’s just got a great attitude, he loves music,” he said. “And the artists like him.”

And Ehrlich doesn’t mind if Corden does decide to sing.

“With him, I’m not worried about anything,” said the veteran producer, now on his 37th Grammy show.

Corden said he’ll calm his nerves on Sunday night with “a couple of deep breaths and know that it doesn’t really matter … We’re going to try our best.”

2017 Grammy nominations View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Beyonce is the leader of the 2017 Grammys with nine nominations, including bids for album of the year with “Lemonade,” and song and record of the year with “Formation." The singer, who already has 20 Grammys, is also the first artist to earn nominations in the pop, rock, R&B and rap categories in the same year. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Drake scored eight Grammy nominations including album of the year for his multi-hit "Views." (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File) Rihanna has eight Grammy nominations. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Kanye West scored eight Grammy nominations. (AP Photo/Angel Navarrete) Breakout performer Chance The Rapper scored seven Grammy nominations including best new artist. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File) Adele has five Grammy nominations including album, song and record of the year. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File) Justin Bieber scored four Grammy nominations with his redemption album “Purpose” nominated for album of the year. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Maren Morris is nominated for four Grammys including best new artist. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) David Bowie, who died from cancer in January, earned four nominations for his final album "Blackstar," including best rock performance, rock song, alternative music album and engineered album, non-classical. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP) Tyler Joseph, the lead vocalist of twenty one pilots and the duo's main songwriter, pictured right, scored five nominations for "Stressed Out" and "Heathens." (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Rebellious country singer Sturgill Simpson's third album, "A Sailor's Guide to Earth," is up for a Grammy for album of the year. The album is also nominated for best country album. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP) Amy Schumer earned two Grammy nominations including best spoken word album and comedy album. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Joey Feek of the duo Joey + Rory is nominated for best gospel roots album for "Hymns." Feek lost her battle with cancer in March 206. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Lori McKenna, who won a Grammy this year for co-writing Little Big Town's "Girl Crush," is nominated for best country song for penning Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind." She also scored nominations for best Americana album, American Roots performance and American Roots song for her own work. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen at http://www.twitter.com/APSandy.