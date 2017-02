WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was back in court Wednesday in Sedgwick County. This time he is facing new charges for an incident in the Sedgwick County Jail.

Randle has been charged with one count of aggravated battery and disorderly conduct for a confrontation with another inmate.

Randle’s been in legal trouble since 2014 when he was still playing for the Cowboys.