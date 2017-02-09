Conventions to nominate party candidates for 4th District seat start tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We’re just weeks from the special election to fill the 4th District vacancy and party conventions to nominate candidates start tonight with the Republican special election convention.

This special election is unique because rather than leaving a primary vote up to citizens, the Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties will nominate their own candidates. The public will then have the opportunity to vote on those candidates come April 11.

The short turnaround makes this election not only unique but historic.

“We only have a few weeks until April 11 to run a campaign,” said Kelly Arnold, Kansas Republican Party chairman. “Typically, you have a full year to run a campaign as a candidate; to raise money, to get your message out to the people, to you know, do TV ads and radio and you know, people get so sick and tired of these things by the time Election Day comes. Well, this is different because you only have a few weeks.”

Both the Republican and Democratic Parties have a similar nominating process, while the Libertarian Party is opening their nomination election up to anyone who is registered as a Libertarian.

Tonight the Republican Convention to nominate a candidate for the 4th District seat will be held at 7 p.m. at Friends University in the Davis Administrative Building auditorium.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Democratic Party will hold their special election convention at 1 p.m. in the Jury Room of the Sedgwick County Courthouse.

The Libertarians will hold their nominating election on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Wichita Public Library.

Check back with KSN for new information on the nominated candidates.