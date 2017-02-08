Witness talks about officer being run over

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Terri Nicholson says it’s a sight she will never forget, Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn getting run over Monday.

“I didn’t sleep last night, every time I fell asleep it came right back, and I was wide awake again.”

Nicholson was on Topeka street Monday around 1 p.m. She says she noticed an SUV turn the corner, heading south on Topeka, with an officer pulling stop-sticks out of his patrol car trunk ahead in the roadway.

“They pealed out right behind me, and you can see the skid marks where he came around that corner,” says Nicholson. “The cop from the car here was pulling out his stop sticks from the rear of his car. That’s when I saw what it was, and I stopped. And he (suspect) ran over that cop. He didn’t stop, he didn’t hesitate, he just ran right over and kept going. No brakes, no nothing.”

While Nicholson later gave her statement to investigators, a friend of the officer hit, came out of his business only a half block away.

“Obviously, when we heard it, we went running outside to see what was going on,” says Phong Nguyen. “Today, people in the neighborhood are asking about, just what happened, who it involved and what it was, stuff like that. I’d call the officer a good close friend, who is a good officer. We’ve known him ever since we were in this neighborhood. He smiles a lot and he jokes a lot. He’s a pretty smart guy. We talk all the time about problems in the neighborhood and who the problem people are.”

Nguyen says the officer and his work partner are very involved in the community, and calls the pair ideal officers you would want in the neighborhood.

“Just talking to family and friends, wishing and hoping for the best,” says Nguyen.