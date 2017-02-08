Wichita man pleads guilty to brandishing firearm in robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man pleaded guilty Wednesday to brandishing a firearm during a robbery at a convenience store.

Quincy D. Hadley, 36, admitted that on Oct. 26, 2016, he pointed a .40-caliber pistol at a clerk during a robbery at the Presto gas station at 4414 W. Maple in Wichita. Hadley demanded and received cash and cigarettes before he fled the store.

He was arrested when an officer responding to the 911 call found him changing clothes in a parked car.

Sentencing is set for April 26. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of seven years in federal prison.

