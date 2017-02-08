Who is Justin F Terrazas, the man suspected of running over a WPD officer?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tuesday, Wichita Police Department arrested 31-year-old Justin Francisco Terrazas for reportedly running over Wichita officer Brian Arterburn with a stolen vehicle. Terrazas has an extensive criminal background, dating back to the early 2000’s.

According to Kansas Department of Corrections documents, in January 2001, Terrazas was convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a child of less than 16 and aggravated criminal sodomy with a child less than 14 in Harvey County. He would have been 15 at the time of the conviction.

In January 2015, he was convicted in Sedgwick County for theft loss of less than $1,000 and burglary.

While in custody at Hutchinson, Lansing and Ellsworth correctional facilities, Terrazas incurred nearly 60 disciplinary reports with violations such as battery, fighting, falsifying documents and dangerous contraband, according to documents.

Terrazas was most recently released from Hutchinson Correctional Facility in December 2016.

He was driving a 2016 black Chevy Tahoe on Tuesday when he struck Arterburn. The vehicle was reported missing from Eddy’s Chevrolet on Kellogg as of December 17 of last year.