Wanted: Sauntsye D. Love

Sauntsye is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Probation Violation for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Sauntsye D. Love

AKA:

Sauntsye Daniel Jackson, Chris Lewis, Davail Love, Sauntsy Love

Born: 1987

Ht/Wt: 5′ 9″ – 150 lbs.

Other:

Black Male

Black hair / Brown eyes

Tattoo left and right wrist; scar left and right elbow

