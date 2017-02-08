Suspect who ran over officer booked for attempted first-degree murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 31-year-old man after he struck an officer Monday on Kinkaid and Topeka in south Wichita.

According to arrest records, Justin Francsico Terrazas was booked for attempted first-degree murder among other charges. He has an extensive criminal history dating back to the early 2000s.

Those crimes include theft, burglary, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and aggravated criminal sodomy. He was most recently released from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility on Dec. 15 of last year.

Wichita police will release more information this morning at a police briefing. KSN will live stream it here.